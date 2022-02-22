Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. 300,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.