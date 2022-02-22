Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 133 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.83. 59,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

