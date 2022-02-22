Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.69. 32,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.