Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID traded down 0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 25.80. 586,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,320,688. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of 35.20 and a 200-day moving average of 32.48.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

