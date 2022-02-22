Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LCID traded down 0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 25.80. 586,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,320,688. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of 35.20 and a 200-day moving average of 32.48.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
