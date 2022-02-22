WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

