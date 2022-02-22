Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avalara (AVLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) recently:

2/15/2022 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

2/14/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $205.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Avalara is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Avalara is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Avalara had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00.

1/7/2022 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

AVLR stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

