Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,373,303 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 12.41% of PGT Innovations worth $141,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.