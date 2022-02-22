Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.60% of UMB Financial worth $121,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $94,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.59 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

