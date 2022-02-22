Wellington Management Group LLP Has $150.23 Million Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.17% of Myovant Sciences worth $150,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.