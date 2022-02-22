Wellington Management Group LLP Has $158.03 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.67% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $158,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

AUB opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

