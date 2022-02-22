Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,210 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.61% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $129,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

