Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,052 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.57% of Hess worth $137,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.