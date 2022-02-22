Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 5385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

