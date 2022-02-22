WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of WEX worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.