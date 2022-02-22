Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 14,749 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

