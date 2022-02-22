Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $592.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

