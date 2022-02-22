Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

WMB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

