Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 171,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

