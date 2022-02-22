Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0100

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Wings has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $23.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

