WINk (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00412808 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

