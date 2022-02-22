Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wipro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

