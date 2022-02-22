WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.04. 8,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.