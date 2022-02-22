Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WTAN opened at GBX 229.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

