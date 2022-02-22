Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON WTAN opened at GBX 229.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38.
About Witan Investment Trust
