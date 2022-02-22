WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Brokerages predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,735. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.