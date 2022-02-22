Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

