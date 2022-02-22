Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Up 5%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.53 and last traded at $225.15. Approximately 12,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,327,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 296,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $6,966,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

