Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $371.36 or 0.00978632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $796.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,423,855 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

