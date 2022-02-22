Xion Finance (XGT) Price Hits $0.0363

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $361,323.12 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

