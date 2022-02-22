Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

XYL stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

