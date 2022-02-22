Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 175,000 Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 156.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

GMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

