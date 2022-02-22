Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 2.6% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period.

SKYY traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. 74,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,388. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

