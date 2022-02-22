Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.56.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

