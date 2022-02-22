Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 73,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,262. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

