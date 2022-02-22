Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $5.25 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

