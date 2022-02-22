Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.31 or 0.06864194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.95 or 0.99895832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

