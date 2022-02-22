Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,082. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.04.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

