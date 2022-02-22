Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,082. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.04.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.