Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

