Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

