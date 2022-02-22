Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.50 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

