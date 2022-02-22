Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.48. 11,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,471. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average is $191.78. CDW has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

