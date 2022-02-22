Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Roku reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

ROKU stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,981,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.