Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

