Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Feb 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce sales of $518.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BGC Partners by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BGC Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 573,001 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

