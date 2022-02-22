Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $168.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 333,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,482. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

