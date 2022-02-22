Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $168.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MANH traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 333,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,482. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
