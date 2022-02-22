Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 376,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,651,156. GAP has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in GAP by 7.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

