Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 69,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,421. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

