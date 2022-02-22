Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

