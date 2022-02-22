Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Livent posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

