Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.07. 66,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,503. FirstService has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

