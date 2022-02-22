Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Sell

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

RUBY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

